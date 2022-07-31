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Cover-Up Abuse
Elevate To Grow
Elevate To Grow
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32 views • July 31, 2022

Hi, Everyone my name is Debra and I am an abuse survivor. Abuse can be traumatizing, cruel, and vicious. It is important for me to do whatever I can to help provide support and guidance for abuse victims especially if they are on a wonderful path towards healing, restoration and recovery.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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