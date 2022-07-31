Cover-Up Abuse

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Hi, Everyone my name is Debra and I am an abuse survivor. Abuse can be traumatizing, cruel, and vicious. It is important for me to do whatever I can to help provide support and guidance for abuse victims especially if they are on a wonderful path towards healing, restoration and recovery.
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