Tom Renz | U.S. Intel and the Culture of Corruption

Adam Schiff has been censured, finally... I mean after all of his lies what more does someone have to do to get censured? Start murdering puppies on the Senate floor? This is an easy one, and something that should have been done long ago, more so it's an issue that should have FULL republican senate support. How there were six republicans that sided with the dem's on this issue is mind blowing. Here's the list of the RINO's, we need to call them out and demand #CourageousLeadership: Michael Guest, David Joyce, Andrew Garbarino, John Rutherford, Michelle Fishbach, Ken Buck. #RINO #RINOHunting #Schiff #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Lawfare #RenzWarriors #Truth #USSenate #GOP
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.