Tom Renz | U.S. Intel and the Culture of Corruption

Adam Schiff has been censured, finally... I mean after all of his lies what more does someone have to do to get censured? Start murdering puppies on the Senate floor? This is an easy one, and something that should have been done long ago, more so it's an issue that should have FULL republican senate support. How there were six republicans that sided with the dem's on this issue is mind blowing. Here's the list of the RINO's, we need to call them out and demand #CourageousLeadership: Michael Guest, David Joyce, Andrew Garbarino, John Rutherford, Michelle Fishbach, Ken Buck. #RINO #RINOHunting #Schiff #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Lawfare #RenzWarriors #Truth #USSenate #GOP

