Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ben Bergquam | Wash DC is gearing up for more leftist Democrat terrorism threats
channel image
GalacticStorm
2152 Subscribers
Shop now
40 views
Published 12 hours ago

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News@BenBergquam

In DC. Just got out of the House Chambers for the vote for Speaker #JimJordan. Not surprisingly it didn’t end today. Now they’re gearing up for more leftist Democrat terrorism threats outside, brought to you by AOC, Rashida Talib, Ilhan Omar and the America and Israel hating left!


Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice


https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1714696811636523197?s=20




Keywords
ben bergquamwash dcspeaker vote

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket