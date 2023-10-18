Ben Bergquam | Wash DC is gearing up for more leftist Democrat terrorism threats

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News@BenBergquam
In DC. Just got out of the House Chambers for the vote for Speaker #JimJordan. Not surprisingly it didn’t end today. Now they’re gearing up for more leftist Democrat terrorism threats outside, brought to you by AOC, Rashida Talib, Ilhan Omar and the America and Israel hating left!
Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1714696811636523197?s=20
