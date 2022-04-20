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The Consumer Is Starting To Fail, Increasing Recession Risk
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180 views • April 20, 2022
In this special report:
Right now, the world’s focus is on how hot inflation is running right now. And that’s completely understandable.
But in terms of where we should be placing our concern, we may be getting distracted from the true threat. Which, hard as it may be to believe right now, is much more on the deflationary side of things.
But there’s a concept you haven’t heard them mention yet, called “debt saturation”.
I was first introduced to this concept over a decade ago by my good friend Charles Hugh Smith who runs the excellent website OfTwoMinds.com. Debt saturation was a significant factor in triggering the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, and now once again, it looks poised to potentially pull today’s economy into recession within the year ahead.
Source:
https://goldsilver.com/blog/the-consumer-is-starting-to-fail-increasing-recession-risk-wealthion/
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Right now, the world’s focus is on how hot inflation is running right now. And that’s completely understandable.
But in terms of where we should be placing our concern, we may be getting distracted from the true threat. Which, hard as it may be to believe right now, is much more on the deflationary side of things.
But there’s a concept you haven’t heard them mention yet, called “debt saturation”.
I was first introduced to this concept over a decade ago by my good friend Charles Hugh Smith who runs the excellent website OfTwoMinds.com. Debt saturation was a significant factor in triggering the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, and now once again, it looks poised to potentially pull today’s economy into recession within the year ahead.
Source:
https://goldsilver.com/blog/the-consumer-is-starting-to-fail-increasing-recession-risk-wealthion/
Share this far and wide!
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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