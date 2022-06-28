What the Green Revolution Will Demand from Miners | Gwen Preston

Gwen Preston, founder and editor of Resource Maven, discusses her plans and expectations for the other side of the bear market. Major factors include the Fed's monetary policy, an inflation-fighting recession, and the looming copper supply shortage that will result in skyrocketing prices.





Chairman Leo Hathaway of Golden Shield Resources (CSE: GSRI) announces the company’s second round of drill results from their Mazoa Hill target in southwestern Guyana and their new financing strategy. He expects their OTC option for Americans to become available in three to four weeks.





Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/what-the-green-revolution-will-demand-from-miners/