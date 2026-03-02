BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Profuse Sweating FIXED Naturally – Dr. Wallach's Simple Solution Doctors Don't Want You to Know
49 views • 2 days ago

Profuse Sweating FIXED Naturally – Dr. Wallach's Simple Solution Doctors Don't Want You to Know

Products & More Info: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

(800) 212-2613 Call to Order Youngevity Supplements


STOP Profuse Sweating NATURALLY – Dr. Joel Wallach Reveals the HIDDEN Cause Doctors Ignore! Are you embarrassed by excessive sweating, profuse sweating, or hyperhidrosis even when you're not hot or active? In this eye-opening video, Dr. Joel Wallach explains why sweating buckets isn't just water loss—it's a massive drain of vital minerals and nutrients leading to adrenal gland dysfunction, electrolyte imbalance, and chronic issues. A young athlete sweats constantly at rest—Dr. Wallach shares the REAL fix: targeted mineral deficiency correction with Youngevity's 90 essential nutrients protocol. Discover how sodium deficiency, potassium loss, and nutrient depletion from sweat cause your body to stay in "fight-or-flight" mode, worsening night sweats, hyperhidrosis, and related problems like wheezing, asthma, eczema, or dermatitis. Dr. Wallach's Simple Natural Solution:


Rebound sports drink (78 minerals + vitamins) https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/rebound-fx-citrus-fusion-sports-energy-drink.html?sku=13223

Healthy Brain & Heart Pak https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-brain-and-heart-pak-2-0.html

Gluco Gel for connective tissue support https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-gluco-gel-240-caps.html?sku=21252

D-Stress for adrenal recovery https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-d-stress-trade.html

High-egg diet (8-10 eggs daily) for cholesterol/hormone support https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/i26-hyperimmune-egg-powder-31-day-supply-canister.html

Avoid fried foods, processed meats, oils, and glutens!


See dramatic improvements in 4-6 weeks—no drugs needed. Dead Doctors Don't Lie—this is the natural hyperhidrosis cure mainstream medicine won't tell you about! Get Youngevity Products & More Info Here: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

Call to Order: (800) 212-2613


Timestamps:

0:00 – Intro: Why Profuse Sweating Is a Serious Warning Sign

1:15 – Young Athlete's Constant Excessive Sweating Problem (Even at Rest)

2:40 – Dr. Joel Wallach: Sweat = Massive Mineral & Nutrient Loss

4:20 – Adrenal Gland Dysfunction & Fight-or-Flight Link to Hyperhidrosis

6:05 – Top Recommendation: Rebound Sports Drink (78 Minerals + Nutrients)

7:50 – Healthy Grain & Heart Patch Protocol

9:10 – Glucco Gel for Joints, Tendons & Connective Tissue Support

10:45 – D-Stress: Key for Adrenal Recovery & Reducing Sweating

12:30 – Diet Hack: 8-10 Eggs Daily for Hormone Production (Cholesterol Truth)

14:00 – Foods to AVOID: Fried, Processed, Oils, Glutens

15:20 – Expected Results in 4-6 Weeks + Bonus Benefits (Asthma, Eczema Relief)

17:00 – Additional Packs: Healthy Body Bone & Joint, Gluccogenics, Cardio Beats

18:45 – Final Thoughts: Fix Mineral Deficiency Naturally – No More Embarrassing Sweating!


#ProfuseSweating #Hyperhidrosis #DrJoelWallach #ExcessiveSweating #Youngevity #MineralDeficiency #NaturalCure

Keywords
dr joel wallachelectrolyte imbalancemineral deficiencyprofuse sweatingexcessive sweatinghyperhidrosis curestop sweatingsweating deficiencysodium deficiencynutrient losssweat minerals
