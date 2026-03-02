© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Profuse Sweating FIXED Naturally – Dr. Wallach's Simple Solution Doctors Don't Want You to Know
Products & More Info: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613 Call to Order Youngevity Supplements
STOP Profuse Sweating NATURALLY – Dr. Joel Wallach Reveals the HIDDEN Cause Doctors Ignore! Are you embarrassed by excessive sweating, profuse sweating, or hyperhidrosis even when you're not hot or active? In this eye-opening video, Dr. Joel Wallach explains why sweating buckets isn't just water loss—it's a massive drain of vital minerals and nutrients leading to adrenal gland dysfunction, electrolyte imbalance, and chronic issues. A young athlete sweats constantly at rest—Dr. Wallach shares the REAL fix: targeted mineral deficiency correction with Youngevity's 90 essential nutrients protocol. Discover how sodium deficiency, potassium loss, and nutrient depletion from sweat cause your body to stay in "fight-or-flight" mode, worsening night sweats, hyperhidrosis, and related problems like wheezing, asthma, eczema, or dermatitis. Dr. Wallach's Simple Natural Solution:
Rebound sports drink (78 minerals + vitamins) https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/rebound-fx-citrus-fusion-sports-energy-drink.html?sku=13223
Healthy Brain & Heart Pak https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-brain-and-heart-pak-2-0.html
Gluco Gel for connective tissue support https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-gluco-gel-240-caps.html?sku=21252
D-Stress for adrenal recovery https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-d-stress-trade.html
High-egg diet (8-10 eggs daily) for cholesterol/hormone support https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/i26-hyperimmune-egg-powder-31-day-supply-canister.html
Avoid fried foods, processed meats, oils, and glutens!
See dramatic improvements in 4-6 weeks—no drugs needed. Dead Doctors Don't Lie—this is the natural hyperhidrosis cure mainstream medicine won't tell you about! Get Youngevity Products & More Info Here: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
Call to Order: (800) 212-2613
Timestamps:
0:00 – Intro: Why Profuse Sweating Is a Serious Warning Sign
1:15 – Young Athlete's Constant Excessive Sweating Problem (Even at Rest)
2:40 – Dr. Joel Wallach: Sweat = Massive Mineral & Nutrient Loss
4:20 – Adrenal Gland Dysfunction & Fight-or-Flight Link to Hyperhidrosis
6:05 – Top Recommendation: Rebound Sports Drink (78 Minerals + Nutrients)
7:50 – Healthy Grain & Heart Patch Protocol
9:10 – Glucco Gel for Joints, Tendons & Connective Tissue Support
10:45 – D-Stress: Key for Adrenal Recovery & Reducing Sweating
12:30 – Diet Hack: 8-10 Eggs Daily for Hormone Production (Cholesterol Truth)
14:00 – Foods to AVOID: Fried, Processed, Oils, Glutens
15:20 – Expected Results in 4-6 Weeks + Bonus Benefits (Asthma, Eczema Relief)
17:00 – Additional Packs: Healthy Body Bone & Joint, Gluccogenics, Cardio Beats
18:45 – Final Thoughts: Fix Mineral Deficiency Naturally – No More Embarrassing Sweating!
Like, Subscribe & Hit the Bell for More Dr. Wallach Health Truths!
Comment below: How bad is your sweating? Have you tried nutrient fixes?
#ProfuseSweating #Hyperhidrosis #DrJoelWallach #ExcessiveSweating #Youngevity #MineralDeficiency #NaturalCure