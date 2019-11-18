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PRAY, PRAY, PRAY!!! JESUS IS COMING! STAY IN HIS WORD!!!
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57 views • November 18, 2019
Sorry the video is sideways, I just downloaded as I do on you tube. TRIBULATION COMING SOON!!! Jesus has shown me many things to come.. this is stone of it!!! I have saw 3 raptures, the main one half way through. God bless you all!!!
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