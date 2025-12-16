The Rapture is so soon. Must Hear: This is a Real Good Reading. Colossians 2:15 having spoiled principalities & powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it. Ps 32 repent.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He that is faithful in that which is least is faithful also in much: and he that is unjust in the least is unjust also in much. Luke 16:10
https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto
A MESSAGE FROM HEAVEN? HANUKKAH MENORAH IN THE SCHUMANN RESONANCE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SgPOurO7fG4
The Wedding Garment. URGENT Message to SHARE The Resurrection & Harpazo Caught Up Rapture is September 23-24 2025.
https://www.brighteon.com/3e1de841-18ef-42ab-8289-e7fa611d0cd4