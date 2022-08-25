Amazing Dog Trainer - Start Here. Watch and Imitate. This works! No Pulling. No Jumping. PART 1. Dogs watch your body language. DrSophiaYin.com

Notice how Dr. Yin gives treat very quickly AFTER she observes correct behavior by puppy. This works. Train with Treats.

This is Your Online Classroom. REWARD TRAINING. Training puppy/dog with TREATS. Training a Dog to Leave It. No Lunging. No Jumping. No Pulling.

More Sophia Yin Training: www.DrSophiaYin.com and https://www.youtube.com/c/SophiaYinDVM/videos

REWARD TRAINING USING KIBBLES OR TREATS.

Correct behavior in first section is complex: it is 1.) sitting AND 2.) looking at ME.

Notice how Dr. Sophia holds her hands at center before she give treat. This is to make sure puppy is looking at her. She is very consistent. When puppy jumps, she stops and looks away - doesn't give puppy any attention - no reward.

Notice how she gives treat very quickly AFTER she observes correct behavior by puppy. Repitition and practice is key. After a few days-weeks of this training the dog-pet will display correct behavior all the time, treats or no treats.

FEEDING GUIDELINES

Feeding is individual. This is approximate and should be adjusted for your individual situation. Feed your dog/pet about 1/4 of their normal amount of food in their dish in the morning. During the day they have to work for rewards! At bedtime they get another 1/4 of their normal amount of food in their dish.

More at www.EnergyMe333.com Your Health. Your Wealth. Your Energy.

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"Nearly all disease can be traced to a mineral deficiency." ~ Linus Pauling, Nobel Laureate

Full Body Detox: Buy QUALITY* MSM (bio-available sulfur, 99.9% MSM) at the BRIGHTEON Store.



WHY Detox with MSM?

Why is Methyl-Sulfonyl-Methane (MSM) essential? Sulfur helps the liver detox the whole body.

It's all about giving your body the energy to heal and maintain itself.

Why do we need MSM? "Sulfur (MSM) is stored in every cell of the body...Sulfur is responsible for the ionic exchange within the sodium-potassium pump in the cell...sulfur is a component of insulin...sulfur is a required element found in the proteins of most body tissues." ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

Our sulfur levels go down as we age. Supplementing MSM helps us maintain normal function.

MSM "....is a non-metallic sulfur compound which occurs widely in nature. It is one of the most common substances found in the body. Sulfur plays an essential role in human nutrition, a fact commonly overlooked....MSM is as basic to life as water and salt. It is completely non-toxic - as safe as water! " ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

"Sulfur is the third most abundant mineral based on a percentage of total body weight and is essential for over 300 bodily processes. Structurally, sulfur is essential for connective tissues like collagen and keratin as it gives the tissues their strong but flexible characteristics. Sulfur is an important component of the detoxification process in the liver, part of the body’s natural anti-oxidant pathways, and essential for many enzymatic processes. MSM is 34% sulfur, making it an efficient source of organic sulfur 3 grams of MSM has over 1 gram of sulfur." ~ www.MSMguide.com/how-msm-works/

* BRIGHTEON sources supplements through ChiefOrganics.com "....vegan, certified Kosher and are extensively lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology..." ~ ChiefOrganics.com. 1% percent of profits given to Native American causes.



