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Eric Dubay: Why Flat Earth Matters [06.10.2021]
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79 views • October 07, 2021
When the spinning ball-Earth is finally exposed worldwide for the 500 year deception it was, Earth's entire population will suddenly be faced with the reality that every government, every space agency, university, secret society, religious organization, mainstream and alternative media outlet have all been duplicitous in propping up a monstrous manipulation to fleece and control the masses.
The resulting mass mental exodus away from the control system is exactly what humanity needs.
Once the flat Earth truth gets out, these lying politicians, spokesmen, reporters and teachers suddenly change from being heralded voices of authority to being ridiculed, shunned and denounced as they deserve.
Once the flat Earth truth gets out, these governments, universities, media outlets and other entangled organizations which have long been hard at work weaving this multi-generational ball-Earth myth, suddenly and completely lose all credibility.
Once the truth of our flat Earth gets out, so does the truth of these few elite families/societies who have kept this most important and fundamental reality from us for these hundreds of years! Essentially, once the flat Earth truth gets out, so does every other important truth by proxy, because this "mother-of-all-conspiracies" holds under its umbrella literally all of the other conspiracies, and exposes them.
7,330 viewsOct 6, 2021
Eric Dubay
121K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yNVVBVfO-KA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0_CSKUIVVFlfocgezQEBDg
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The resulting mass mental exodus away from the control system is exactly what humanity needs.
Once the flat Earth truth gets out, these lying politicians, spokesmen, reporters and teachers suddenly change from being heralded voices of authority to being ridiculed, shunned and denounced as they deserve.
Once the flat Earth truth gets out, these governments, universities, media outlets and other entangled organizations which have long been hard at work weaving this multi-generational ball-Earth myth, suddenly and completely lose all credibility.
Once the truth of our flat Earth gets out, so does the truth of these few elite families/societies who have kept this most important and fundamental reality from us for these hundreds of years! Essentially, once the flat Earth truth gets out, so does every other important truth by proxy, because this "mother-of-all-conspiracies" holds under its umbrella literally all of the other conspiracies, and exposes them.
7,330 viewsOct 6, 2021
Eric Dubay
121K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yNVVBVfO-KA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0_CSKUIVVFlfocgezQEBDg
Get Connected with me!
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Flote: https://flote.app/user/EricDubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgw...
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@EricDubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Email: [email protected]
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