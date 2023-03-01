BIDEN ADMIN FAILURES

Republicans are Calling for the Biden Administration to Declassify Documents Related to the Origins of Covid-19.
What is it going to take to see people like Milley, Yellen or Fauci held responsible for their failures?
The truth has exposed their lies but they are still in leadership roles… why?
