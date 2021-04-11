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Psychological Stress and Mitochondrial Function
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12 views • April 11, 2021
Dr. Eva Detko is a natural healthcare practitioner, author and speaker who has studied natural medicine and the human mind for over 20 years. She has extensive knowledge and experience in the field of human physiology, biochemistry, nutritional sciences and bioenergetics, and uses a wide range of mind-transforming modalities, including Havening Techniques®, BrainWorking Recursive Therapy®, psychoanalysis, hypnotherapy, mindfulness, NLP and applied psychoneuroimmunology. Having successfully recovered from chronic fatigue and fibromyalgia, and reversed Hashimoto's thyroiditis, she now helps others recover their health.
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