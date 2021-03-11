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Rumors of Coming Blackout and Defcon Scare?
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230 views • March 11, 2021
In this video I take an intuitive look at rumors circulating of an impending internet blackout along with a military or nuclear scare involving China or other countries.
This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
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YouTube:
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You can find me on Telegram!
https://t.me/Intuitive_Edge
To schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading, either Life Reading or Yearly Spread, click here:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
Artwork featured is the Gilded Tarot Royale deck by Barbara Moore and artwork by Ciro Marchetti.
This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
Become a Patron today for A Peek at Your Week!
https://www.patreon.com/IntuitiveEdge
Find me on Brighteon: Intuitive Edge Tarot
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Intuitive%20edge%20tarot&;page=1&uploaded=all
And on Rumble: IntuitiveEdge
https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=IntuitiveEdge
Bitchute: Intuitive Edge
Https://Bitchute.com/channel/intuitive_edge
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIKokt0qhWJc0CQw6GZTNtw
You can find me on Telegram!
https://t.me/Intuitive_Edge
To schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading, either Life Reading or Yearly Spread, click here:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
Artwork featured is the Gilded Tarot Royale deck by Barbara Moore and artwork by Ciro Marchetti.
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