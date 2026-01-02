My bamboo is a shade house for my ALOE VERAS in Perth MVI_O338

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have allowed Madeira Vine to grow over my Bambusa multiplex hedge, weighting it down, producing a curved roof effect, throwing welcome shade onto the potted Aloe vera plants I have been growing for almost 40 years, in various parts of the yard. By cutting the feeder vines in autumn, I allow welcome winter sun to penetrate, but I encourage the vines to grow in spring to provide welcome shade in our intense summer sunshine, here in Perth.