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Not Russian Disinformation
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44 views • March 19, 2022
Why Are They Telling Us This Now?
* Out of nowhere, the NY Times acknowledged Hunter’s laptop from hell is real.
* For a year and a half, media outlets dismissed the story as a hoax.
* There is something going on here: the NYT effectively just attacked [Bidan].
* Why did they do that?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 March 2022
* Out of nowhere, the NY Times acknowledged Hunter’s laptop from hell is real.
* For a year and a half, media outlets dismissed the story as a hoax.
* There is something going on here: the NYT effectively just attacked [Bidan].
* Why did they do that?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 March 2022
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