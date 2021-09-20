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This is what ICU’s look like now. I’ve been asking the same question since March 2020. Where’s all the sick people? Where are all the covid patients?
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250 views • September 20, 2021
Take a look at how shiny the floors are…
Good indicator of the truth along with other details…
Good indicator of the truth along with other details…
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