Stock Up For A long Winter

Now we will talk about stocking up for the long winter which could happen after a nuclear exchange or as has been predicted but not mentioned much in the mainstream media is the Grand solar minimum which is supposed to be here in force in 2030 to start. Anyway even if there is no forced winter we should be stocking up for difficult winters as the electricity might go off and when it goes off we will end up back in the Stone Age will the click of a Switch. I suggest that we should raid the community shops the Op Shops, Opportunity Shops, church shops, second hand shops or whatever and just stuck up on winter wear and winter bedding because if anything happens in the world you're gonna need it. That also means stocking up on firewood and either having a mini fireplace inside or a good stand alone fireplace that you can cook on and hopefully the neighbors can't smell the cooking.

