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"Back to the Future" Decoded (1st of 12+) Decoding the Occult symbolism
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135 views • October 11, 2021
Find the series "playlist" with this direct link:
https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#BackFuture
Decoding the Occult symbolism to uncover the secrets of the "Back to the Future" trilogy. In this first installment, we learn about Marty and Doc Brown and their secret space-time names. Also decoded, the title graphic and promotional posters. Cross-line NLP in the title!
Find our expansive video and audio library here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#BackFuture
Decoding the Occult symbolism to uncover the secrets of the "Back to the Future" trilogy. In this first installment, we learn about Marty and Doc Brown and their secret space-time names. Also decoded, the title graphic and promotional posters. Cross-line NLP in the title!
Find our expansive video and audio library here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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