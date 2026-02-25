"The Engineer" | Dark Anthem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From boardrooms to back channels, from charm to intimidation, the engineer operates on the highest level of psychological leverage — sculpting outcomes without ever appearing responsible for them.
This anthem explores power dynamics, influence, and the quiet architecture of control. In a world built on trust, perception is the ultimate weapon.
7:30End Screen