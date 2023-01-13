Internal Emails Show Pfizer Board Member (former FDA Director) Censoring Natural Immunity on Twitter
According to a new batch of internal emails just released by Elon Musk, Dr. Scott Gottlieb—who used to be the head of the FDA before he left his official post and became a board member at Pfizer—was lobbying Twitter to take down posts from other doctors that accurately pointed out that some studies showed natural immunity was superior to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.
➡️ Source:
https://youtu.be/UEqfhy0cNSQ
