Internal Emails Show Pfizer Board Member (former FDA Director) Censoring Natural Immunity on Twitter





According to a new batch of internal emails just released by Elon Musk, Dr. Scott Gottlieb—who used to be the head of the FDA before he left his official post and became a board member at Pfizer—was lobbying Twitter to take down posts from other doctors that accurately pointed out that some studies showed natural immunity was superior to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.





➡️ Source:

https://youtu.be/UEqfhy0cNSQ