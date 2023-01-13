Create New Account
Internal Emails Show Pfizer Board Member (former FDA Director) Censoring Natural Immunity on Twitter
Published 19 hours ago

Internal Emails Show Pfizer Board Member (former FDA Director) Censoring Natural Immunity on Twitter


According to a new batch of internal emails just released by Elon Musk, Dr. Scott Gottlieb—who used to be the head of the FDA before he left his official post and became a board member at Pfizer—was lobbying Twitter to take down posts from other doctors that accurately pointed out that some studies showed natural immunity was superior to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.


➡️ Source:

https://youtu.be/UEqfhy0cNSQ

