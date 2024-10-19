Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (19 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Liptsy and Volchansk directions, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU and 125th Territorial Defence Brigade near Volchansk and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles. One field ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the 53rd, 63rd, 67th mechanised brigades of the AFU, and 119th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novolyubovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Three counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.

AFU losses more than 350 troops, two motor vehicles, one UK-made 105-mm L119 gun, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station was destroyed.

▫️As a result of successful operations, units of the Yug GOFs liberated Zoryanoye (DPR).

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the 54th Mech'd Brigade, 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 3rd, 10th mountain assault brigs of the AFU, and 119th Territorial Defence Brig near Konstantinovka, Kurakhovo, Nikiforovka, and Zvanovka (DPR). Two counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled. One field ammo depot was destroyed.

AFU losses up to 830 troops, two motor vehicles, and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the 42nd, 93rd, 100th mech'd brigs, 59th Motorised Infantry Brig, 142nd Infantry Brig of the AFU, and 1st National Guard Brig near Sukhaya Balka, Krasnoarmeysk, Vozdvizhenka, Dzerzhinsk, Dimitrov, and Udachnoye (DPR). Five counter-attacks launched by the AFU assault detachments were repelled.

AFU losses up to 460 troops, two motor vehicles, one 122-mm Grad MLRS launcher, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one 100-mm Rapira gun. One ammo depot was wiped out.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on formations of the 72nd Mech'd Brigade of the AFU and 127th Territorial Defence Brig near Dobrovolye and Shakhtyorskoye (DPR).

AFU losses up to 115 troops, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one French-made 155-mm CAESAR self-propelled artillery system, and one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 150th Mech'd Brigade of the AFU, 34th Marine Brigade, 121st, 124th territorial defence brigades, and 3rd National Guard Brigade near Lobkovoye (Zaporozhye reg), Ilyinka (Dnepropetrovsk reg), Pridneprovskoye, Gavrilovka, and Korabel Island (Kherson reg).

AFU losses up to 50 troops & 5 motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck objects of fuel and power infrastructure of the AFU, military airfields, as well as engaged the AFU manpower clusters and military hardware in 138 areas.

▫️Air defence units shot down 3 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 31 fixed-wing UAVs.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 33,824 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,735 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,477 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,372 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,407 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.