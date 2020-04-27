MARK STEELE FIGHT AGAINST THE PROPAGANDA WAR AGAINST THE TRUTH GETTING OUT

We use there tools against them,

We use truth and the light, not lies and deception.

We wake up the sheep.

Herd immunity protects us, they why they keep us apart.

We can prove the truth.

We do not falsify or fabricate.

We have the choke hold on the media.

Your enemy is here to kill you.

We do not consent.

We do not do as we are told.

We are sovereign.

We were lied to from birth.

Offense is the best defense.

Use there tools not there game.

Turn it back on them.

Speak out over, not in over.