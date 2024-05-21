Create New Account
Rafah Gaza Current Situation For Displaced Family In West Rafah
alltheworldsastage
917 Subscribers
7 views
Published 19 hours ago

Rafah Gaza Current Situation For Displaced Family In West Rafah

رنا محمد

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_W_CmD3Qy8


انتشار فايروس جلدي بين النازحين في رفح


Spread of a skin virus among displaced people in Rafah


Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

