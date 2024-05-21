Rafah Gaza Current Situation For Displaced Family In West Rafah
رنا محمد
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_W_CmD3Qy8
انتشار فايروس جلدي بين النازحين في رفح
Spread of a skin virus among displaced people in Rafah
