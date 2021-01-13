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Largest Pencil of the World
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MEDITATION
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In the last few years Guinness Record holder Ashrita Furman has always surprised us with a special present for his spiritual teacher Sri Chinmoy's birthday on August 27th. In 2007 he wanted to break the record of building the world's largest pencil, and he did it with the help of an international group of gifted and brave friends. It is over 76 feet long, weighs 18,000 pounds, represents the volume of 1,900,000 regular pencils and contains 4,500 pounds of real graphite. Watch the building and celebration of this unusual record-breaking birthday present in Queens, New York. - End of January 2008, the Pencil moved to the St. Louis City Museum and will be included in its permanent exhibition of unusual objects.
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meditationspiritualityprayerguruindiamasterworld recordsguinnesspencilsri chinmoylargest pencil
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