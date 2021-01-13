© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Largest Pencil of the World
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • January 13, 2021
In the last few years Guinness Record holder Ashrita Furman has always surprised us with a special present for his spiritual teacher Sri Chinmoy's birthday on August 27th. In 2007 he wanted to break the record of building the world's largest pencil, and he did it with the help of an international group of gifted and brave friends. It is over 76 feet long, weighs 18,000 pounds, represents the volume of 1,900,000 regular pencils and contains 4,500 pounds of real graphite. Watch the building and celebration of this unusual record-breaking birthday present in Queens, New York. - End of January 2008, the Pencil moved to the St. Louis City Museum and will be included in its permanent exhibition of unusual objects.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.