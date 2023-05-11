Create New Account
Compromise proposal for Russia's Victory Day. Power struggles. Biden's money laundering company
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
Compromise proposal: Russia stops celebrating Victory Day when Stalin completed his conquest of Eastern Europe, and starts celebrating it when Soviet had expelled all foreign troops from Russia.


#media #Russia #Pakistan #Biden #propaganda


Compromissing video, conversional texts, compressed images and context links

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/victory-day-compromise



Keywords
