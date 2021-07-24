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Warning To The Churches, God's 10 Commandments Are Still Law - Spiritual Warfare Friday
Truth Radio Show
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21 views • July 24, 2021
The Dan Bidondi Show
Spiritual Warfare Friday
Warning To The Churches, God's 10 Commandments Are Still Law

John Hall from NYSTV.org's Cutting Edge joins us live as we deliver a hard impact emergency warning to the modern day churches who teach the 10 Commandments are abolished /"were nailed to the cross".

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