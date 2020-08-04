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The ONLY way for Whites to WIN & survive: Convert ALL other Whites - Do your UTMOST!
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88 views • August 04, 2020
Silence = Death for whites. The only way to save our race is through communication. If we do not speak to other whites we will die. To be silent is to prepare for DEATH itself. We MUST speak out about things that are critical to us. We need to make noise in all ways through every form of activism.
There are many reasons why, from my own Rhodesian/South African experiences, that I believe that whites can successfully win over other whites. This can and will work and each person must do their utmost to communicate with other whites and also to use all the channels possible to spread the messages that are of critical importance to us.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
There are many reasons why, from my own Rhodesian/South African experiences, that I believe that whites can successfully win over other whites. This can and will work and each person must do their utmost to communicate with other whites and also to use all the channels possible to spread the messages that are of critical importance to us.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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