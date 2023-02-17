PHARMAKIA - El Engaño Farmacéutico Mundial

¿Sabías que el origen griego de la palabra FARMACIA significa "el uso de medicinas, drogas, encantamientos, envenenamiento y magia"? En este video se profundiza en la dimensión espiritual del uso de las drogas, una visión bíblica del engaño mundial que está impulsando a la humanidad hacia el transhumanismo.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.