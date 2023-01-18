Big Pharma’s GREEDY FIGHT! Moderna SUES Pfizer Over Profits As World Dies Suddenly

The power of greed is on full display as two Big Pharma companies gear up for a legal battle.

Karen Kingston reveals the contract between Pfizer and the U.S. Government means Pfizer now owns 32 patents for the mRNA lipid nanoparticle bioweapon technology that was originally created by the federal government.

Moderna claims Pfizer owes them billions of dollars for using licensed technology.

And now Moderna is suing Pfizer over royalty payments from nanoparticle technologies!

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

What Will You Do When The Lights Go Out? Protection for your family and livelihood that actually WORKS!! Go to

https://darkagedefense.com/stew

Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Destress today, Stew crew sleep sound! Use promo code STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order.

http://www.magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Magnesium is a Miracle Mineral, support the The Stew Peters Show and Don't Miss out on this Black Friday Special: Use Promocode STEWPETERS10 for an ADDITIONAL 10% Off. http://bioptimizers.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

CACOA is a super food, and may be the missing link to strength and happiness. Buy it now: http://earthechofoods.com/stew

Trying to lose weight? It starts with your gut health. Get your metabolism back in order, cleanse with this protocol:

https://gutcleanseprotocol.com/stew

In order to be Stew’s stronger soldier, you need to be well rested. Buy comfortable sheets, slippers, and pillows at https://www.MyPillow.com/stew use promo code STEW for major discounts!

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products visit:

https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network