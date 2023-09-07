Russia Puts America on Red Alert with Serious Nuclear Threat

Tensions between the U.S. and Russia are escalating over Ukraine, with Russian commentator Igor Korotchenko discussing missile strikes against the U.S. Russia's recently activated Sarmat missile system and existing nuclear arsenal add to the concerns. The U.S., a major military aid provider to Ukraine, is directly in Russia's crosshairs, making diplomatic action and preparedness essential. The risk of nuclear escalation demands heightened vigilance.







