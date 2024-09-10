Stand in your position Believer, you are sanctified!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #119; It is imperative to understand your position not your condition. The doctrine of Sanctification points to positional truth. There is a 3-phase growth within sanctification. Many Christians have skewed viewpoints on core doctrines like this, therefore they fall prey to religion and nonsense.