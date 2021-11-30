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"Coercive Rule" - The True Face of the New World Order
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92 views • November 30, 2021
The world is currently undergoing a historic transformation process as our financial and economic system threatens to collapse. The financial elite is therefore doing everything in its power to set up a new world order in its favor. However, its true character seems to be anything but promising ...
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