US Regime Change War on Venezuela Escalates the US War on Multipolarism
193 views • 24 hours ago

The latest US regime change war targeting Venezuela - launched under a false pretext - is part of a global war the US is waging against multipolarism - and more specifically - on the rise of China.

The war reaffirms the Trump administration is advancing continuity of agenda and continues to shape the globe ahead of greater confrontation with Venezuelan allies Russia and China.

References:

US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) - 2025 National Drug Threat Assessment (Jul. 2025):

https://www.dea.gov/sites/default/files/2025-07/2025NationalDrugThreatAssessment.pdf

US White House - PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT: Border Security Achieved in Fewer Than 100 Days (Apr. 2025):

https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/04/promises-made-promises-kept-border-security-achieved-in-fewer-than-100-days/

Roll Call - Press Conference: Donald Trump Discusses the Capture of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela (Jan. 3, 2026):

https://rollcall.com/factbase/trump/transcript/donald-trump-press-conference-venezuela-maduro-january-3-2026/

CNN - Trump says US is taking control of Venezuela’s oil reserves. Here’s what it means (Jan. 4, 2026):

https://edition.cnn.com/2026/01/03/business/oil-gas-venezuela-maduro

Politico - Trump admin sends tough private message to oil companies on Venezuela (Jan. 3, 2026):

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/01/03/trump-venezuela-oil-us-companies-return-00709782

AA - FACTBOX - Venezuela’s oil wealth: Reserves, output and exports (Dec. 23, 2025):

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/factbox-venezuela-s-oil-wealth-reserves-output-and-exports/3778476#:~:text=This%20is%20far%20below%20other,of%20special%20licenses%20to%20Chevron.

US Naval War College Review - A Maritime Oil Blockade Against China—Tactically Tempting but Strategically Flawed (2018):

https://digital-commons.usnwc.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1735&context=nwc-review

Irrawaddy - Myanmar Junta Abandons Chinese Pipeline Amid Resistance Attacks (May 2025):

https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/war-against-the-junta/myanmar-junta-abandons-chinese-pipeline-amid-resistance-attacks.html

NYT - U.S. STRATEGY PLAN CALLS FOR INSURING NO RIVALS DEVELOP (1992):

https://www.nytimes.com/1992/03/08/world/us-strategy-plan-calls-for-insuring-no-rivals-develop.html

Reuters - US intelligence helps Ukraine target Russian energy infrastructure, FT reports (Oct. 2025):

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-intelligence-helps-ukraine-target-russian-energy-infrastructure-ft-reports-2025-10-12/

NYT - The Separation: Inside the Unraveling U.S.-Ukraine Partnership (Dec. 30, 2025):

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2025/12/30/world/europe/ukraine-war-us-russia.html

NEO - New Year Starts, Same Old US Proxy War Continues (Jan. 3, 2026):

https://journal-neo.su/2026/01/03/new-year-starts-same-old-us-proxy-war-continues/

------------------------

Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

--------------------

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

venezuelausaregime changethe new atlas
