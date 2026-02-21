Acoustic Bluegrass, traditional Appalachian folk, soulful male/female vocal, melancholic, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, 1930s style, gospel harmony

[Verse 1]

I was standing by my window

On a cold and cloudy day

When I saw the hearse come rolling

For to carry my mother away.



[Chorus]

Will the circle be unbroken

By and by Lord, by and by

There's a better home awaiting

In the sky Lord, in the sky.



[Verse 2]

Well, I went back home, home was lonely

For my mother she was gone

And all my family there was cryin'

For our home felt sad and alone.



[Chorus]

Will the circle be unbroken

By and by Lord, by and by

There's a better home awaiting

In the sky Lord, in the sky.



[Verse 3]

Undertaker, undertaker, undertaker

Won't you please drive slow

For that lady you are haulin'

Lord, I hate to see her go.



[Chorus]

Will the circle be unbroken

By and by Lord, by and by

There's a better home awaiting

In the sky Lord, in the sky.



[Outro]

There's a better home awaiting

In the sky Lord, in the sky...

[End]

