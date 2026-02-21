© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Acoustic Bluegrass, traditional Appalachian folk, soulful male/female vocal, melancholic, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, 1930s style, gospel harmony
[Verse 1]
I was standing by my window
On a cold and cloudy day
When I saw the hearse come rolling
For to carry my mother away.
[Chorus]
Will the circle be unbroken
By and by Lord, by and by
There's a better home awaiting
In the sky Lord, in the sky.
[Verse 2]
Well, I went back home, home was lonely
For my mother she was gone
And all my family there was cryin'
For our home felt sad and alone.
[Chorus]
Will the circle be unbroken
By and by Lord, by and by
There's a better home awaiting
In the sky Lord, in the sky.
[Verse 3]
Undertaker, undertaker, undertaker
Won't you please drive slow
For that lady you are haulin'
Lord, I hate to see her go.
[Chorus]
Will the circle be unbroken
By and by Lord, by and by
There's a better home awaiting
In the sky Lord, in the sky.
[Outro]
There's a better home awaiting
In the sky Lord, in the sky...
[End]