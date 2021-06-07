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EXPOSED! Magnetism INTENTIONALLY Added to 'Vaccine' to Force mRNA Through Entire Body
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412 views • June 07, 2021
Stew Peters Show - Published June 7, 2021
BREAKING! Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters with a horrific revelation regarding the 'magnetism' videos circulating the world of social media in self-recorded videos of people sticking metal objects to themselves. The CDC has said receiving the ‘vaccine' will not make you magnetic, including at the site of 'vaccination' which is usually your arm. Dr. Ruby says, "They're lying", and provides evidence in support of her claim, as well as a disturbing warning about the ingredients in the jab, directly from the source.
www.DrJaneRuby.com http://drjaneruby.com/
www.StewPeters.tv https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
MagnetofectionTM is a novel, simple and highly efficient method to transfect cells in culture.
https://www.interchim.fr/ft/B/BC3012.pdf
http://www.chemicell.com/products/magnetofection/docs/magnetofection_2_4.pdf -
https://bit.ly/34ZNmca.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/ The efficiency of delivery of DNA vaccines is often relatively low compared to protein vaccines. The use of superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) to deliver genes via magnetofection shows promise in improving the efficiency of gene delivery both in vitro and in vivo. In particular, the …
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
BREAKING! Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters with a horrific revelation regarding the 'magnetism' videos circulating the world of social media in self-recorded videos of people sticking metal objects to themselves. The CDC has said receiving the ‘vaccine' will not make you magnetic, including at the site of 'vaccination' which is usually your arm. Dr. Ruby says, "They're lying", and provides evidence in support of her claim, as well as a disturbing warning about the ingredients in the jab, directly from the source.
www.DrJaneRuby.com http://drjaneruby.com/
www.StewPeters.tv https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
MagnetofectionTM is a novel, simple and highly efficient method to transfect cells in culture.
https://www.interchim.fr/ft/B/BC3012.pdf
http://www.chemicell.com/products/magnetofection/docs/magnetofection_2_4.pdf -
https://bit.ly/34ZNmca.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/ The efficiency of delivery of DNA vaccines is often relatively low compared to protein vaccines. The use of superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) to deliver genes via magnetofection shows promise in improving the efficiency of gene delivery both in vitro and in vivo. In particular, the …
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
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