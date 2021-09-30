© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Push Lies So Will Populations Die
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • September 30, 2021
CDC to pregnant women: Get vaccinated against Covid-19
https://web.archive.org/web/20210929185840/https://edition.cnn.com/2021/09/29/health/pregnancy-covid-vaccine-cdc-wellness/index.html
CDC issues ‘urgent’ advisory calling on ‘pregnant people’ to take Covid jabs, citing spike in deaths & pregnancy complications
https://archive.is/W5tpH
CDC 'starting to see mix-and-match data' for COVID-19 vaccines: Director
https://archive.is/KYPY9
NIH clinical trial evaluating mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedules begins
https://archive.is/dCGbH
Canada recommends mixing and matching AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
https://archive.is/7JOb5
Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions
https://web.archive.org/web/20210924110621/https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/janssen-covid-19-vaccine-frequently-asked-questions
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions
https://web.archive.org/web/20210913194451/https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/moderna-covid-19-vaccine-frequently-asked-questions
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions
https://web.archive.org/web/20210923002207/https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-frequently-asked-questions
Mothers can pass Covid antibodies onto their babies via breastmilk for up to 10 MONTHS, study finds
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10032539/Mothers-pass-Covid-antibodies-babies-breastmilk-10-MONTHS-study-finds.html
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine mRNA-1273 Observational Pregnancy Outcome Study
https://archive.is/4GcWR
Study to Describe the Safety, Tolerability, Immunogenicity, and Efficacy of RNA Vaccine Candidates Against COVID-19 in Healthy Individuals
https://archive.is/oSGwQ
Phase III Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study of AZD1222 for the Prevention of COVID-19 in Adults
https://archive.is/3lRQm
VAERS COVID Vaccine
Reproductive Health Related Reports
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/reproductive-health
Ontario recommends people aged 18 to 24 take Pfizer-BioNTech shots over Moderna
https://archive.is/XW8Aj
Slovenia suspends Johnson & Johnson vaccine after young woman’s death
https://archive.is/1sr0k
**Long-Term Studies Of COVID-19 Vaccines Hurt By Placebo Recipients Getting Immunized**
https://archive.is/a4Gfo
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected]) or the following cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
You can also find me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
https://web.archive.org/web/20210929185840/https://edition.cnn.com/2021/09/29/health/pregnancy-covid-vaccine-cdc-wellness/index.html
CDC issues ‘urgent’ advisory calling on ‘pregnant people’ to take Covid jabs, citing spike in deaths & pregnancy complications
https://archive.is/W5tpH
CDC 'starting to see mix-and-match data' for COVID-19 vaccines: Director
https://archive.is/KYPY9
NIH clinical trial evaluating mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedules begins
https://archive.is/dCGbH
Canada recommends mixing and matching AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
https://archive.is/7JOb5
Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions
https://web.archive.org/web/20210924110621/https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/janssen-covid-19-vaccine-frequently-asked-questions
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions
https://web.archive.org/web/20210913194451/https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/moderna-covid-19-vaccine-frequently-asked-questions
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions
https://web.archive.org/web/20210923002207/https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-frequently-asked-questions
Mothers can pass Covid antibodies onto their babies via breastmilk for up to 10 MONTHS, study finds
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10032539/Mothers-pass-Covid-antibodies-babies-breastmilk-10-MONTHS-study-finds.html
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine mRNA-1273 Observational Pregnancy Outcome Study
https://archive.is/4GcWR
Study to Describe the Safety, Tolerability, Immunogenicity, and Efficacy of RNA Vaccine Candidates Against COVID-19 in Healthy Individuals
https://archive.is/oSGwQ
Phase III Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study of AZD1222 for the Prevention of COVID-19 in Adults
https://archive.is/3lRQm
VAERS COVID Vaccine
Reproductive Health Related Reports
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/reproductive-health
Ontario recommends people aged 18 to 24 take Pfizer-BioNTech shots over Moderna
https://archive.is/XW8Aj
Slovenia suspends Johnson & Johnson vaccine after young woman’s death
https://archive.is/1sr0k
**Long-Term Studies Of COVID-19 Vaccines Hurt By Placebo Recipients Getting Immunized**
https://archive.is/a4Gfo
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected]) or the following cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
You can also find me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.