A four-lane bridge COLLAPSES in India, while under Construction - June 4, 2023
Published 14 hours ago

Back in December, 2022:

Portion Of Bridge Collapses Into River Before Inauguration In Bihar

And Today:

Bhagalpur Bridge Collapses: Unbelievable Seen Caught on Camera as Under-

The bridges are collapsing and falling apart and the buildings are crumbling and falling to pieces because We are HUNGRY and We EAT man-made bridges and crumbling concrete and steel and the strength of nations.

