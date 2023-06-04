A four-lane bridge COLLAPSES in India, while under Construction - June 4, 2023

Back in December, 2022:
Youtube video: Portion Of Bridge Collapses Into River Before Inauguration In Bihar
And Today:
Youtube video: Bhagalpur Bridge Collapses: Unbelievable Seen Caught on Camera as Under-
The bridges are collapsing and falling apart and the buildings are crumbling and falling to pieces because We are HUNGRY and We EAT man-made bridges and crumbling concrete and steel and the strength of nations.
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.