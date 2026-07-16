9 weird & wacky ways I use PEMF for brainpower, sleep, vision, digestion & more ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of the IC Hummer

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This is the nosiest biohack I've ever tried; the IC Hummer from Infopathy administers PEMF infoceuticals sonically and topically to the body for healing, pain relief, inflammation, sleep, vagus nerve modulation, and more! In this [UPDATED] review, I'll break down the PEMF science and tell you about how I've been using it.
0:36 Unboxing
4:50 Scientific evidence
13:30 How I've been using it
22:28 Become Boundless with PEMF
24:40 IC frequency recommendations
26:10 PEMF for brainpower
27:48 Sleep hack
30:20 Is PEMF safe?
32:50 Criticism: Bluetooth
38:46 Update: Dental pain, TSH & Hourglass
45:00 About Infopathy
For every mentioned here, read: IC Hummer 📑 via the Limitless content library of all things frequency medicine--PEMF, light therapy, downloadable medicine, product reviews, expert interviews & more
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/frequency-medicine-libary
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https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Infopathy
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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