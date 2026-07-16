BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

9 weird & wacky ways I use PEMF for brainpower, sleep, vision, digestion & more ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of the IC Hummer
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
163 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • Yesterday

This is the nosiest biohack I've ever tried; the IC Hummer from Infopathy administers PEMF infoceuticals sonically and topically to the body for healing, pain relief, inflammation, sleep, vagus nerve modulation, and more! In this [UPDATED] review, I'll break down the PEMF science and tell you about how I've been using it.


0:36 Unboxing

4:50 Scientific evidence

13:30 How I've been using it

22:28 Become Boundless with PEMF

24:40 IC frequency recommendations

26:10 PEMF for brainpower

27:48 Sleep hack

30:20 Is PEMF safe?

32:50 Criticism: Bluetooth

38:46 Update: Dental pain, TSH & Hourglass

45:00 About Infopathy


For every mentioned here, read: IC Hummer 📑 via the Limitless content library of all things frequency medicine--PEMF, light therapy, downloadable medicine, product reviews, expert interviews & more

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/frequency-medicine-libary

Order the IC Hummer 🛒 Shop Infopathy

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Infopathy


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthsciencereviewbiohackingpemfbrain entrainmentjonathan roselandsleep hackslimitless mindsetfrequency medicineinfopathyinfoceuticalsic hummereye strain
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.K. COVID-19 Inquiry Finds Nearly £10 Billion Wasted on Pandemic Medical Supplies

U.K. COVID-19 Inquiry Finds Nearly £10 Billion Wasted on Pandemic Medical Supplies

Morgan S. Verity
These MAGNESIUM powerhouses can save your heart, brain and metabolism

These MAGNESIUM powerhouses can save your heart, brain and metabolism

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Study Links Faster Walking Speed to Lower Cognitive Decline Risk in Older Adults

Study Links Faster Walking Speed to Lower Cognitive Decline Risk in Older Adults

Chase Codewell
Study: High coffee consumption associated with lower risk of liver cancer, cirrhosis

Study: High coffee consumption associated with lower risk of liver cancer, cirrhosis

Coco Somers
From ancient medicine to modern marvel: The science behind the &#8220;Golden Essence&#8221; longevity root

From ancient medicine to modern marvel: The science behind the “Golden Essence” longevity root

Jacob Thomas
The bone density fraud: How a flawed test and toxic drugs created a multi-billion dollar medical myth

The bone density fraud: How a flawed test and toxic drugs created a multi-billion dollar medical myth

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy