【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Public records show that fentanyl is made in the Communist China and it kills tens of thousands of people across the United States every year. I suspect this is a grand act of espionage that is harming public health and weakening America in this way.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 Roy采访新闻分析人士伊萨克·史密斯：公开记录显示，芬太尼是在中共国制造的，它在全美每年造成数万人死亡。我怀疑这是一个宏大的间谍活动，它损害了公众的健康，通过这种方式削弱了美国。





