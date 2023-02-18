Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Uncanny': Actor from 'prediction' Ohio disaster movie also real resident of East Palestine
197 views
channel image
NewsClips
Published Yesterday |

Ben Ratner, who played a background role in the 2022 Netflix movie "White Noise," which accurately 'predicted' aspects of the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, is also a real life resident of the town. He joins Eric Bolling to discuss.

Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket