'Uncanny': Actor from 'prediction' Ohio disaster movie also real resident of East Palestine

Ben Ratner, who played a background role in the 2022 Netflix movie "White Noise," which accurately 'predicted' aspects of the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, is also a real life resident of the town. He joins Eric Bolling to discuss.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.