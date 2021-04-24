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Brokeshow 007 - Creepy Uncle Joe walking all over the Republicans!
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20 views • April 24, 2021
In this episode the host Al Rovera talks about how the Republicans are letting Creepy Uncle Joe get away with the most outlandish, outrageous, and illegal things without even challenging him because he's supposedly a nice guy. Well the host thinks different and he explains why.
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