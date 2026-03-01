Macron announced the seizure of a Russian “shadow fleet” oil tanker in the North Sea, calling it a joint French-Belgian operation.

In January, Macron made a similar claim about detaining a Russian tanker, but it was later released. Other vessels previously seized by European authorities were also eventually let go.

Belgium has not officially informed the Russian Embassy of the reasons for the seizure, according to diplomats speaking to TASS.

The embassy is also verifying whether Russian citizens are on board the vessel.

Adding more about tankers and ships:

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER ARAGHCHI: THERE IS NO INTENTION TO CLOSE THE HORMUZ STRAIT

Reports indicate that a Shahed-136 struck an Emirati oil platform in the Persian Gulf.

BREAKING! Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, announced temporary suspension of key shipping routes through two critical Middle East chokepoints due to heightened security risks from ongoing military escalation.

➡️Bab el-Mandeb Strait Rerouting

Maersk is pausing all future Trans-Suez sailings via the Bab el-Mandeb Strait (between Yemen and Djibouti/Eritrea) for its ME11 (Middle East-India to Mediterranean) and MECL (Middle East-India to US East Coast) services.

➡️Strait of Hormuz Suspension

Separately, Maersk is halting all vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz (Persian Gulf entrance near Iran/Oman) until further notice.