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None of the psychiatric diagnoses are supported by objective evidence of physical disease, illness or science.
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17 views • November 16, 2020
“There are no objective tests in psychiatry, no X-ray, laboratory, or exam finding that says definitively that someone does or does not have a mental disorder.”
—Allen Frances, Former DSM-IV Task Force Chairman
https://www.cchr.org/quick-facts/disorders-voted-into-existence.html
—Allen Frances, Former DSM-IV Task Force Chairman
https://www.cchr.org/quick-facts/disorders-voted-into-existence.html
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