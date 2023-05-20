Create New Account
And We Know 5.20.2023 Question everything, SCHIFF, HITLERY Trouble, Calm before STORM. Not RANDOM. PRAY!
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago
LT of And We Know


May 20 2023


This Durham report is not going away, the whistleblowers are moving forward, the election numbers are in, the people are waking up everywhere, Maricopa is still moving ahead, the border, the children and more… let’s get this out today.


*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

Medical Alert Bracelet https://formerfedsgroup.org/shop/medic-alert-bracelets/bracelet/


NOW - Durham report finds the FBI failed in its responsibility to the public and never should have launched the Trump-Russia probe. https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/37590


Whistleblower: "We were catching signatures of individuals, they didn't even belong in the history, meaning it's- say it's John Smith, and it was a woman's name or-, and this wasn't a married https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/46107


Next pandemic? https://t.me/makeitrelevant/4391


Leftist woman is devastated because her woke friends in Texas are no longer allowed to mutilate the genitals of their children. The horror. Imagine being upset because they can't mutilate children. SMH 😡 👹 https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/37619


WATCH: Today, after Josh Alexander handed out bibles outside of a Calgary, Alberta High School, some students decided to do a bible burning. https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/37615


NEW – CDC Warns of New Mpox Cluster w/ Most Cases in the Fully Vaccinated https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/37603


Many Chinese coming in,

All with clean clothes, haircuts and freshly washed hair... https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/46100


Hulk Hogan on his faith: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/46090


Rep. Anna Paulina Luna discusses her resolution to expel Adam Schiff from Congress:

➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2owxra-5.20.23-question-everything-schiff-hitlery-trouble-calm-before-storm.-not-r.html


