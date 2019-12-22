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FHWG Paul Gessing - President of the Rio Grande Foundation on The Importance of Restraining State Spending
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3 views • December 22, 2019
Paul really drills down on which States are making the right moves, which are making the wrong moves and how you can influence what will happen in your State. You will be surprised how little effort it takes to change the direction of your State to the positive!
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