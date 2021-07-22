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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 07-22-2021 Problem Reaction Solutions
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90 views • July 22, 2021
Passports is a big goal for the controllers and the way we need to combat them is mass non compliance! Around the world we see much insanity and violence. Is this due to impending food shortages? Government tyranny? The scamdemic? All and more? Famine is a weapon of governments and their owners and it seems they may be well underway to using it to their advantage once again!
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Article Links:
https://reclaimthenet.org/australia-pangolla-vaxpass/
https://summit.news/2021/07/20/nightclub-owners-say-theyll-refuse-to-enforce-vaccine-passports-as-a-condition-of-entry/
https://www.esmmagazine.com/supply-chain/heat-wave-bakes-wheat-fruit-crops-in-the-us-pacific-northwest-139734
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/wave-of-violence-hits-south-africa/
Thumbnail Link:
https://bmmagazine.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/shutterstock_1677249598-scaled.jpg
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://reclaimthenet.org/australia-pangolla-vaxpass/
https://summit.news/2021/07/20/nightclub-owners-say-theyll-refuse-to-enforce-vaccine-passports-as-a-condition-of-entry/
https://www.esmmagazine.com/supply-chain/heat-wave-bakes-wheat-fruit-crops-in-the-us-pacific-northwest-139734
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/wave-of-violence-hits-south-africa/
Thumbnail Link:
https://bmmagazine.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/shutterstock_1677249598-scaled.jpg
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