⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (14 January 2025)

▫️Last night, the AFU launched a missile strike at objects in Bryansk region by six U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, six UK-made Storm Shadow air-based cruise missiles, and 31 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles from the territory of Ukraine.

During the air defence battle, all air attack means were shot down by air defence crews. There were no casualties or wounded as a result of the attack.

In addition, two UK-made Storm Shadow air-based cruise missiles were shot down over the Black Sea waters.

These actions of the Kiev regime, supported by Western curators, will not go unanswered.

***

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces defeated formations of one motorised infantry brigade and two territorial defence brigades close to Liptsy and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 50 troops, five motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns. Three ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of decisive actions, units of the Zapad Group of Forces liberated Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades close to Dvurechnaya, Zapadnoye, Zagoruykovka, Boguslavka, Lozovaya (Kharkov region), Ivanovka, and Torskoye (DPR).

The AFU losses were up to 600 troops, one tank, eight armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 and one Turkish-made Kirpi armoured fighting vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, and five artillery guns, including two NATO-made guns. Three ammunition depots and four electronic warfare stations were wiped out.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and defeated formations of two mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, and one air assault brigade near Konstantinovka, Markovo, Podolskoye, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Minkovka, Yantarnoye, Kramatorsk, Dachnoye, Kurdyumovka, Sukhiye Yaly, and Chasov Yar (DPR).

The AFU losses were more than 220 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 and one French-made VAB armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and four artillery guns.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades of the AFU and two national guard brigades close to Shcherbinovka, Shevchenko, Dzerzhinsk, Slavyanka, Novovasilevka, Ukrainka, Solenoye, Vozdvizhenka, Petrovka, Lysovka, Petropavlovka, and Novoyelizavetovka (DPR).

The AFU losses were up to 500 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles. Eight field artillery guns were eliminated.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of the enemy's defences and liberated Neskuchnoye (DPR).

Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and three territorial defence brigades close to Konstantinopol, Velikaya Novoselka, Novopol, Bogatyr, Vremevka (DPR), and Novodarovka (Zaporozhye reg).

AFU losses up to 220 troops, seven motor vehicles, two artillery guns, including one 155-mm Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Dnepr GOFs engaged manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one infantry brigade, and two coastal defence brigades of the AFU close to Veseloye, Novopokrovka, Novoandreyevka, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Pridneprovskoye, and Antonovka (Kherson reg).



AFU losses were up to 50 troops, eight motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck power object ensuring operation of a Ukrainian defence industry enterprise, infrastructure of military airfields, as well as engaged clusters of the enemy's manpower and hardware in 148 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down six U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, eight UK-made Storm Shadow air-based cruise missiles, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 180 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 146 outside the SMO.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 40,395 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,526 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,508 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,569 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,255 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.