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Your Freedom is now "Non-Essential"
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74 views • April 16, 2020
Australia has adopted some very draconian measures to curb the Novel Corona Virus, AKA COVID19. The Victorian Premier has even gone so far as to ban hunting and fishing.
In Australia there are on average 1,500 to 3,000 deaths per year from Influenza with 18,000 hospitalizations and 300,000 GP consultations: http://www.isg.org.au/index.php/clinical-information/influenza-fast-facts-/
At the time this video was made there were 48 deaths and today (the day I uploaded this video to Brighteon, April 17, 2020) there have been 63 deaths due to COVID19 in Australia. Do you think there has been an overreaction? Is something more sinister afoot? Fear is often used as a tactic by governments to consolidate more power and control.
"Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." - Benjamin Franklin
This video is exhibited under "Fair Use" 17 USC 107 - SEC. 107. Limitations on Exclusive Rights, Fair Use
In Australia there are on average 1,500 to 3,000 deaths per year from Influenza with 18,000 hospitalizations and 300,000 GP consultations: http://www.isg.org.au/index.php/clinical-information/influenza-fast-facts-/
At the time this video was made there were 48 deaths and today (the day I uploaded this video to Brighteon, April 17, 2020) there have been 63 deaths due to COVID19 in Australia. Do you think there has been an overreaction? Is something more sinister afoot? Fear is often used as a tactic by governments to consolidate more power and control.
"Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." - Benjamin Franklin
This video is exhibited under "Fair Use" 17 USC 107 - SEC. 107. Limitations on Exclusive Rights, Fair Use
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