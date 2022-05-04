7 Cybersecurity Tips - Protect Yourself Online

Most people do not take very good care of their online security. Here are 7 things you can do to protect yourself better online. Take it from someone who studied IT Security, cybersecurity matters.



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For passwords and emails, you want to have the fewest connections possible between them, no re-used passwords, and only one recovery email completely separate from everything. The worst thing you can do is have one email that connects to everything and gives a bad actor access to everything.