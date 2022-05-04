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7 Cybersecurity Tips - Protect Yourself Online
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402 views • May 04, 2022
Most people do not take very good care of their online security. Here are 7 things you can do to protect yourself better online. Take it from someone who studied IT Security, cybersecurity matters.
This is my 519th episode/article. I put a great deal of work into this content so if you find it valuable, please do like, share, comment and subscribe!
For passwords and emails, you want to have the fewest connections possible between them, no re-used passwords, and only one recovery email completely separate from everything. The worst thing you can do is have one email that connects to everything and gives a bad actor access to everything.
This is my 519th episode/article. I put a great deal of work into this content so if you find it valuable, please do like, share, comment and subscribe!
For passwords and emails, you want to have the fewest connections possible between them, no re-used passwords, and only one recovery email completely separate from everything. The worst thing you can do is have one email that connects to everything and gives a bad actor access to everything.
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