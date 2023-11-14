Debt Monetization: The Endgame's Prelude | Rafi Farber

The only solution to the U.S. debt crisis is debt monetization, says Rafi Farber of The End Game Investor. Such monetization by the Federal Reserve would signal a currency collapse, he notes. As soon as people lose faith in the Dollar and rush to gold to get out of Dollars, the “Endgame” will be days away, he says. Farber believes this Dollar crisis, the “Endgame,” is the only way out of the Middle East conflict, since it would halt U.S. involvement in the war.
